‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Alaska backcountry
State officials say an abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book “Into the Wild” and a movie of the same name, has been removed
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Alaska backcountry
State officials say an abandoned bus in the Alaska backcountry, popularized by the book “Into the Wild” and a movie of the same name, has been removed
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.