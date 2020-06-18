Just one day after shooting resumed, production is "paused" on ‘Bold and the Beautiful’

©Jessica Hromas/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — A day after becoming the first TV series to start shooting in Los Angeles following the COVID-19 shutdowns, production was paused on the CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful.

A statement from Bell-Phillip Television, which produces the show out of the famed Television City studio complex, cited new safety protocols as the reason for the decision.

“We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed. Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the show, ” reads the statement.

The company maintained that Wednesday, “was a successful first day back at work,” and cast and crew of the soap “will be back in production on Tuesday, June 23.”

The testing to which the statement referred were part of a comprehensive list of procedures designed to ensure the safety of those involved in shooting, from social distancing to temperature checks, to, naturally, coronavirus testing of the cast and crew.

Stephen Iervolino

