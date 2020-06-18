Nepal to deport 5 foreigners who protested pandemic response
Five foreign nationals who took part in a protest in Nepal against the government’s pandemic response will be deported as soon as international flights resume
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Nepal to deport 5 foreigners who protested pandemic response
Five foreign nationals who took part in a protest in Nepal against the government’s pandemic response will be deported as soon as international flights resume
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.