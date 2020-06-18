South’s unification minister resigns as Korean tensions rise

South Korea’s president has accepted the resignation of his point man on North Korea, who had asked to quit after the North destroyed a liaison office while ramping up pressure against Seoul amid stalled nuclear negotiations

