South’s unification minister resigns as Korean tensions rise


June 18th, 2020

South Korea’s president has accepted the resignation of his point man on North Korea, who had asked to quit after the North destroyed a liaison office while ramping up pressure against Seoul amid stalled nuclear negotiations



