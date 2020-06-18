Turkey makes masks mandatory in Istanbul, 46 other provinces
Turkish authorities have made the wearing of masks mandatory in three major cities to curb the spread of COVID-19 following an uptick in confirmed cases since the country allowed the reopening of many businesses
