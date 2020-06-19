Draft UN resolution calls for three aid crossings to Syria


June 19th, 2020

A draft U.N. resolution would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest and reopen an Iraqi crossing to the northeast to deliver medical supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic



