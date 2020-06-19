Germany, France, UK press Iran to provide atomic site access

The Russian representative to the United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency says its board has adopted a resolution calling for Iran to provide inspectors access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material

