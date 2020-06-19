Gov. Holcomb joins Jake Steinfeld in awarding fitness centers to Indiana schools



Governor Eric J. Holcomb and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld announced the three Indiana schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! fitness center from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC). The NFGFC Review Committee has named Perry Meridian Middle School in Indianapolis, Martin T. Krueger Middle School in Michigan City and Southside Middle School in Muncie for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. The NFGFC seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. These state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall. For more information about the National Foundation, visit www.natgovfit.org/