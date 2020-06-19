STATE REPRESENTATIVE BOY ASSIGNED TO INTERIM STUDY COMMITTEES

State Representative Pat Boy (D-Michigan City) today announced she was assigned to three interim study committees. Boy will be serving on the following: Interim Study Committee on Elections; the Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations; and the Code Revision Commission.

“I’m looking forward to re-joining and collaborating again with my colleagues in the Indiana General Assembly,” Boy said. “Our time spent learning, listening to testimony and debating will be the starting point for legislative change on major issues affecting the Hoosier State. As always, I’m honored to serve Indiana House District 9 and plan to do just that this summer and fall with these three interim study committee assignments.”

The Indiana General Assembly is a part-time legislature, so interim study committees meet in the summer and fall months to take a deeper dive into issues facing Hoosiers that were identified in the previous legislative sessions. Last month, the Legislative Council assigned study topics to each of the interim study committees.

During the legislative session, Boy serves as a member on the Elections and Apportionment Committee; Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee; and the Statutory Committee on Interstate and International Cooperation.