Armed individual arrested at Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond: Police

carlballou/iStockBy ELLA TORRES, ABC NEWS

(RICHMOND, Va.) — An armed individual was arrested near the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia, police said Saturday morning.

No shots were fired and the area was deemed secure after being searched, police said.

“The situation at 1805 Monument Avenue has been resolved,” police wrote on Twitter.

Police said one person was in custody, but no further details were released.

The public is now allowed into the area.

Though no details were released about what caused the incident, it comes as the future of the monument plays out in court.

Protesters calling for racial justice across the country have demanded statues of Confederate leaders, like Lee, be taken down.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to remove the statue is under an indefinite injection following a judge’s order.

