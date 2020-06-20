Center of Workforce Innovations announces free High School Equivalency (HSE) testing for their Adult Education students

Adult Education and Learning Centers of Northwest Indiana will be providing scholarships to cover the $95 cost of High School Equivalency (HSE) testing for adult learners enrolled in their programs throughout Northwest Indiana.

Funding for the scholarships comes from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, and serves as an incentive for individuals to complete their high school equivalency, making them eligible for better paying jobs and entry into training.

“We are delighted to provide these scholarships,” said Kitty Meyer, adult education manager at the Center of Workforce Innovations (CWI). Meyer said in order to qualify for free testing scholarships, students must be enrolled in their no-cost preparation classes and will need to complete 30 hours of class time in two weeks or less. “After successfully completing the designated class time, they must then pass the HSE readiness test, and they’ll be ready to take the official HSE test,” added Meyer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on-site class time will be limited, with most coursework completed on-line through ZOOM.

For more information about the scholarships or the on-line learning Adult Education classes, contact the CWI Adult Education & Learning at 219-462-2940, ext. 1040. For list of all CWI Adult Education and Learning Centers visit www.cwicorp.com or on Facebook at @adulteducationnwi.