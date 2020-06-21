11 people shot, 1 person dead in overnight shooting spree

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Eleven people have been shot and one person has been killed in an overnight shooting in Minneapolis.

The incident began on Sunday morning at 12:37 a.m. when multiple calls were made to the emergency services regarding numerous people being shot on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South.

The shooting was done by more than one person, according to the Minneapolis Police Department, and the suspects reportedly approached the crime scene on foot when they began to open fire.

“Police arrived and located several people suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release. “Multiple ambulances responded and transported victims to Hennepin County Medical Center. Others were transported to area hospitals in private vehicles.”

There were a total of 12 victims in the shooting. One adult male died at the hospital and the remaining 11 adult victims are all receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the incident.

Authorities have not yet confirmed exactly how many shooters there were but say that the suspects involved all fled the scene and are currently on the run.

The Minneapolis Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances around the shooting and have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and interviews of witnesses in the area are being done along and videos of the crime scene are also being reviewed.

The identity of the adult male victim who died is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in the coming days.

No one is in custody at this time and authorities have not provided a description of the suspects yet.

