All Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Locations Open to Members.

In alignment with the Governors’ orders, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers has re-opened with phases for safety. The phased strategy implements specific measures to ensure the safety and well-being of members and staff. All three Clubs have now re-opened, with the Chicago Heights location being the latest on June 15th.

The Chesterton and Schererville Clubs, following the Indiana Governor’s guidance, are in Phase Two and are offering limited land and aquatic Group Exercise classes. The Locker Rooms and the walking/running tracks are now available for Member’s use.

In the Chicago Heights Club, currently in Phase One or their re-opening strategy, Members and staff are required to wear face masks while in the facility unless they are working out. Group Exercise classes are open with proper social distancing. Pools, Locker Rooms, KIDZONE and Café are not available for use during this Phase.

Things look very different in the Clubs. Upon entering the facilities, Staff and members have temperatures taken with temperatures of 100.0 or higher not being allowed access to the gym. As always, cleaning and sanitizing is a major focus and the detailed re-open plans include members having a part to play in keeping the Club environment safe. Fill stations have replaced water fountains and bottled water is also for sale.

“As medically based Fitness Centers, we have the benefit of our Franciscan Alliance healthcare experts, which includes a team of infectious disease doctors, who have guided, vetted and support our re-opening regimen. In addition, we adhere closely to the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the States of Indiana and Illinois,” states a welcome back letter sent to all Members in the last several weeks.

All clubs look to move into their next respective phase on July 5th, barring no setbacks, with the understanding the advancement is subject to change if a new direction is provided by our respective Governor’s.

Franciscan Health Fitness Centers are located at 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton, IN, 219-983-9832, 100 W. 197th Place, Chicago Heights, IL 708-755-3020, and 221 US Hwy 41, Suite A, Schererville, IN 219-865-6969

Anyone interested in a membership or taking a tour should call the location of their choice for an appointment.