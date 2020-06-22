Ansel Elgort denies he sexually assaulted underage teen girl

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — (NOTE NATURE) After being accused of sexual assault, Ansel Elgort is denying the allegations.

In a note posted to the 26-year-old actor’s Instagram on Saturday evening he began, “I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours. I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone.”

“What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship,” The Baby Driver star continued, explaining that he “did not handle the breakup well.”

“I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone,” he wrote. “I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

Elgort concluded, “As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn and work to grow in empathy.”

Gabby has since-deleted her social media accounts, but according to The Wrap, in a tweet she recalled being 17-years-old “sobbing in pain” and alleged that “instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time… the only words that came out of [Elgort’s] mouth were ‘we need to break you in.'” She also claims that the actor requested a threesome with a “dance friend” who was also underage.

Gabby added that she suffers from PTSD and panic attacks, and goes to therapy as a result of the incident and expressed that she decided to come forward in an effort to “finally heal.”

By Danielle Long

