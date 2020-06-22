DEPUTY INVOLVED IN SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH



On Friday night, at 10:00 PM, Captain Andy Hynek had just started his shift as the Midnight Shift Supervisor. At 10:02 PM, he notified the La Porte County Regional E-911 Dispatch Center that he had been involved in a motor vehicle crash at US 20 and CR 450 East. Investigators and deputies determined Captain Hynek was traveling west on US 20 at CR 450 East in his agency issued blue 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor. A white 2020 Mack tandem axle truck, driven by 50 year old James V. Futch of Dallas, Texas, was traveling south on CR 450 East. Futch failed to yield and began to cross US 20 directly into the path of Captain Hynek’s westbound vehicle. Captain Hynek was unable to avoid colliding with the truck being driven by Futch. On Saturday, Captain Hynek rested comfortably at his residence throughout the day. By late afternoon, he was walking freely without any assistance. As of midday today, he is still very stiff and sore. Captain Hynek, along with the men and women of the LCSO, publicly thank the citizens of La Porte County and beyond for the support, kind words of encouragement and all the prayers. Friday night’s crash could have produced a very different outcome. Many are convinced, including Captain Hynek, that an angel was riding with him this Father’s Day weekend. Captain Hynek is a 20-year veteran of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and currently serves as the Midnight Patrol Shift Commander.