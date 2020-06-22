Food Network’s Alex Guarnaschelli announces she’s engaged

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for NYCWF(NEW YORK) — Another Food Network star will be taking a trip down the aisle. Following Worst Cooks in America star Anne Burrell’s April engagement announcement, Chopped judge Alex Guarnaschelli revealed on Saturday that she, too, is off the market.

Guarnaschelli will be tying the knot to Iron Chef competitor and Chopped champion Michael Castellon.

While showing off her gorgeous emerald engagement ring, which sports a diamond stud on each side, the Butter Midtown restaurant owner simply wrote, “Ok @chefmike808 , you’re on!”

While remaining tight lipped on the details in the post, Guarnaschelli shared some thoughts about the engagement Sunday on her IG stories. “We chefs can be commitment phobes and I’ve been married before,” the 48-year-old noted while showing off another photo of her brilliant ring. “I’m going to try to soak in a moment of pure joy.”

Guarnaschelli also opened up about how her late father would have reacted to the news, noting in a separate upload, “I lost my dad almost two years ago. He would have liked to see this.”

She also cracked that, while Castellon would have loved to have asked for permission, the Supermarket Stakeout host hilariously admitted, “I don’t know if my dad would’ve ever said ok to anyone.”

In a followup interview with People, the Food Network star opened up about what it was like getting engaged on her birthday. Turns out, Castellon used her own gullibility to execute the perfect proposal.

He convinced her there was a baby deer that she needed to see, but instead pulled out a ring, which she revealed is a family heirloom.

As for her wedding? Guarnaschelli says that while there’s no rush, she wants to “have a blowout” — clarifying to People “I want a tri-state rager.”

The couple have been dating for four years.

By Megan Stone

