AP PHOTOS: Virus sidelines iconic Philippine jeeps, drivers

The Philippines’ iconic passenger jeepney was one of the first casualties of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, with the government imposing a tight lockdown that sidelined Manila’s “king of the road” and its thousands of poor drivers.

The restrictions imposed three months ago barred most public transport, forcing the gaudily decorated jeepneys off the road.

Many of the jobless drivers have resorted to begging in the streets, displaying cardboard signs bearing pleas for money and food on their jeepneys. “A little help please for us drivers,” one sign said.

In a once-bustling passenger terminal in suburban Quezon city’s Tandang Sora village, about 35 drivers have turned their jeepneys into tiny shelters. They squeezed in cooking stoves, a few spare clothes, cellphone chargers and electric fans to fight off the tropical heat and mosquitoes in the cramped passenger compartment where they have now lived and slept for months.

“We have no income now. We have nothing to spend for our…