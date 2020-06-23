Brazil tests COVID shot, without deal to use it if it works

Brazil is testing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, but interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello admits his government has yet to strike a deal to get it if it works

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brazil tests COVID shot, without deal to use it if it works

Brazil is testing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, but interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello admits his government has yet to strike a deal to get it if it works