Brazil tests COVID shot, without deal to use it if it works


Posted on: June 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Brazil is testing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, but interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello admits his government has yet to strike a deal to get it if it works



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brazil tests COVID shot, without deal to use it if it works


Posted on: June 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Brazil is testing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, but interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello admits his government has yet to strike a deal to get it if it works



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.