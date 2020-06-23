City of La Porte Fireworks REMINDER

City reminds residents of fireworks ordinance

After numerous complaints, Mayor Tom Dermody urges La Porte residents to be mindful of the city’s fireworks code as Independence Day nears.

“With so many events being canceled this year, we know people are excited to find ways to celebrate the upcoming holiday on their own,” Dermody said. “However, we must still be respectful of other residents. Shooting off fireworks until 1 a.m. and keeping neighbors up a week before the Fourth just isn’t acceptable, and our police department will ticket anyone who violates the fireworks ordinance.”

The City of La Porte’s municipal code states that consumer fireworks may be discharged within the city limits on the following dates and times:

June 28 through July 3, 5 to 11 p.m.;

July 4, 10 a.m. to midnight; and

July 5 through July 9, 5 to 11 p.m.



The penalty for violation is a fine of $300.