Isolated and afraid, detained migrant kids worry about virus


Posted on: June 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The isolation of at least three families at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention center in Dilley, Texas, has raised new fears of the coronavirus spreading through the facility



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Isolated and afraid, detained migrant kids worry about virus


Posted on: June 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The isolation of at least three families at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention center in Dilley, Texas, has raised new fears of the coronavirus spreading through the facility



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.