Plane was seen spinning and ablaze before crash, killing 5


Posted on: June 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal investigators say witnesses saw a burning airplane spinning and trailing black smoke as it plummeted to the ground in Georgia, killing 5 people



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Plane was seen spinning and ablaze before crash, killing 5


Posted on: June 23rd, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Federal investigators say witnesses saw a burning airplane spinning and trailing black smoke as it plummeted to the ground in Georgia, killing 5 people



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.