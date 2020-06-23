Texas official: Army suspects foul play in disappearance

An official has confirmed that U.S. Army investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Texas soldier who has been missing for two months

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Texas official: Army suspects foul play in disappearance

An official has confirmed that U.S. Army investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Texas soldier who has been missing for two months