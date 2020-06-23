Trump says he’s authorized arrests of anyone ‘who vandalizes or destroys’ monuments

Official White House Photo by Shealah CraigheadBy ELLA TORRES, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said he authorized the federal government to “arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S.”

Trump also said the offense would be punishable with up to 10 years in prison.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

“This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

His comments come as protesters against police brutality and systemic racism have called for statues and other monuments of historical figures with ties to racism or slavery to be taken down.

