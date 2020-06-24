Icons of 1960s civil rights movement voice cautious optimism


Posted on: June 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Bob Moses says America is at “a lurching moment” for racial change, potentially as transforming as the Civil War era and the 1960s civil rights movement that he helped lead



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Icons of 1960s civil rights movement voice cautious optimism


Posted on: June 24th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Bob Moses says America is at “a lurching moment” for racial change, potentially as transforming as the Civil War era and the 1960s civil rights movement that he helped lead



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.