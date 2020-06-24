La Porte Salute to the Seniors Caravan

The community is excited to recognize the Class of 2020 in a “Salute to the Seniors” caravan on July 6 at 6:00 p.m. in the City of LaPorte. We invite all graduating seniors to participate in this event. In order to provide a safe atmosphere for our staff, graduates, and guests, the following safety precautions will be adhered to for the Class of 2020 “Salute to the Seniors” caravan on July 6.

The senior caravan route will start at Dairy Queen and proceed down Lincolnway. The caravan will end near the splash pad on Lincolnway. The route is very similar to the city’s “Santa Parade” route.

Guidelines and much more details on this event can be found on La Porte Community Schools Facebook page.