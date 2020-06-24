New I-65 traffic configuration begins July 1 in Lake County

Overnight lane closures will be taking place on I-65 from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 to 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1 to construct a new traffic configuration between MM 253 and 258.

Beginning in the early morning hours of July 1, northbound I-65 traffic will be shifted to the left inside shoulder and left inside lane so that work can occur in the center lane, right lane and right shoulder. Northbound traffic will also have a counter-flow lane on the southbound I-65 side of the barrier wall. Traffic will shift back into normal alignment after the north crossover opening.