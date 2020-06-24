Prairie Farms Dairy to distribute 1,000 gallons of milk To Hospital Workers And Public at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers on June 30

Prairie Farms Dairy has gallons of thanks for Franciscan Health healthcare providers and to the public who have supported their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The well-known milk distributor is working jointly with a U.S. Department of Agriculture program and will make a special delivery at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 221 U.S. 41 in Schererville, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. A truck in the south side of the parking lot will distribute 1,000 one-gallon jugs of 2 percent milk to hospital workers and to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. Orange traffic cones will direct people to the distribution. The milk will be produced and bottled the day before the event to ensure freshness.