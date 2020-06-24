Under Armour debuts masks to wear while working out

(NEW YORK) — Face masks have become a part of our new normal and many retailers have started manufacturing masks to fit the needs of their customers’ lifestyles.

Under Armour has introduced a sportsmask which is designed to be worn while you train. One of the key elements to this mask includes a moldable nose bridge to help secure it in place and mitigate airflow to the eyes, helping to prevent glasses from fogging.

Other key features include spacer fabric which is a lightweight material with air pockets that stay off the mouth and nose for better airflow as well as an open-cell foam which acts as a breathable middle layer that lets air through but makes it hard for moisture and sweat to pass through.

The third layer of protection has Under Armour’s ISO-Chill technology which keeps the fabric feeling cool against the skin, stretches and is treated with PROTX2 — a non-metal anti-microbial technology which inhibits the growth of bacteria on the mask.

During the process of manufacturing face masks and distributing personal protective equipment to health care and community organizations helping to fight the spread of COVID-19, Under Armour founder Kevin Planks said he recognized athletes will be needing performance solutions as they return back to training.

Added Kyle Blakely, vice president of materials innovation at Under Armour: “Experience told us that fabric and performance had to be our first focus, so we set out to find a fabric combination that created structure to ensure the mask would stand off the face and offer maximum breathability. We applied learnings in fit, feel, and ease and speed of manufacturing from the face mask we created for PPE purposes. Throughout it all, the speed of the design process and a meticulous eye to quality and details were paramount.”

As a part of the launch and to support the company’s ongoing efforts to protect the health and well-being of athletes returning to sports, the sportmask will be distributed to student athletes in Under Armour’s global hometown locations.

Retailing at $30 on the brand’s website, the sportmask will come in four sizes ranging from small to extra large and also include stretchy ear loops as well as side panels for custom-fit like comfort.

