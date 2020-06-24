Upcoming Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: LaPorte High School, 602 F Street, LaPorte, IN 46350

Thursday, July 2, 2020 – St. Joseph County

Noon – 5 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Fresh perishable items and dry goods offered free of charge. All items will be pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, for up to 400 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One per household.

This is a drive-thru distribution. Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items yourself if your trunk does not open.