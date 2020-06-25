Funding for key Minneapolis police initiative falls through
Funding for a key Minneapolis Police Department accountability initiative after the death of George Floyd has fallen through, meaning potential delays as the city scrambles to find another source
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Funding for key Minneapolis police initiative falls through
Funding for a key Minneapolis Police Department accountability initiative after the death of George Floyd has fallen through, meaning potential delays as the city scrambles to find another source
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.