Funding for key Minneapolis police initiative falls through


Posted on: June 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Funding for a key Minneapolis Police Department accountability initiative after the death of George Floyd has fallen through, meaning potential delays as the city scrambles to find another source



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Funding for key Minneapolis police initiative falls through


Posted on: June 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Funding for a key Minneapolis Police Department accountability initiative after the death of George Floyd has fallen through, meaning potential delays as the city scrambles to find another source



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.