Holiday week closures announced for COVID-19 outpatient testing at Franciscan Health Michigan City and Munster

Outpatient COVID-19 testing outside Franciscan Health hospitals in Michigan City and Munster will adjust days they are open during the Fourth of July holiday week.

Drive-through testing at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way, will be closed between Tuesday, June 30, and Thursday, July 2. It will reopen starting Friday, July 3, resuming regular hours of 7AM to noon daily. The COVID testing trailer is located in the east parking lot closest to the medical office building (Door B). Patients must have an order from a Franciscan physician or closely aligned physician with hospital privileges. Pre-registration is required by calling (219) 877-1474. Patients must bring their photo identification to the testing site. Testing at the Michigan City site is limited to residents of LaPorte, Porter and Berrien counties.

At Franciscan Health Munster, 701 Superior Dr., testing will be closed on Friday, July 3, and will resume normal weekday hours from 10AM to 6PM on Monday, July 6. Testing is located in the physician parking lot and patients are required to have a physician’s order. Normal testing hours will continue at Franciscan Health Hammond, Dyer and Crown Point.

Those with questions about COVID-19 can find the latest information and use our free online assessment tool at FranciscanHealth.org/covid-19.