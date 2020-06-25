MCPD Officers Receive Awards

As 2019 began, the Michigan City Police Department faced a critical moment in staffing levels. Multiple retirements were occurring, and several staff members had moved on to other police agencies. On August 6th, 2019 a request was sent to every member of the Michigan City Police Department. This request was seeking volunteers to work in the Investigative Division. Corporal Lendell Hood, Officer Dana Ford, Officer Melissa Sopher, and Corporal Michael King immediately stepped forward and accepted this assignment.

Throughout the remainder of 2019 and into 2020 these four individuals worked diligently within the Investigative Division, while also maintaining their duties on their assigned Patrol Shifts. They quickly adapted to their new environment, learned new skills and became valuable members of the Investigative Division.

These actions are commendable and are in keeping with the highest standards of the Michigan City Police Department. Chief Campbell, Lieutenant Steve Westphal, and the MCPD Administrative team would like to show their appreciation to each of these officers by awarding them with a Letter of Commendation.