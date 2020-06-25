MTV takes a nostalgic look back at the 1990s with ‘Flashback Friday: Made in New York’


Courtesy of MTV(NEW YORK) — MTV is going retro on Friday with a 24-hour marathon featuring some of the network’s classic 1990s moments made in New York.

Flashback Friday: Made in New York kicks off at 6 a.m. ET/PT with back-to-back music videos, and continue throughout the day with episode marathons from The StateYo! MTV Raps, the VMAS, UnpluggedThe Real World: New York and more.

At 3 p.m. ET/PT, La La Anthony will host TRLs Most Requested Moments, a brand new special at counting down the greatest performances, celebrity guests and OMG moments in TRL history.

The full lineup is as follows:

6:00 a.m.–9:00 a.m. — Music Videos 
9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. — Yo! MTV Raps
11:00 a.m.– 2:30 p.m. — The Real World: New York marathon 
2:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. — Diary: Pink
3:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. — TRL’s Most Requested Moments 
5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. — 1999 VMA’s 
8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. — 2000 VMA’s
11:00 p.m.–1:00 a.m. — Unplugged episodes: Nirvana and Pearl Jam
1:00 a.m.–3:00 a.m. — The State marathon 
3:00 a.m.–6:00 a.m. — Music Videos

