South Shore July Monthly Ticket Update

Due to continued impacts surrounding COVID-19, the South Shore Line announces that all monthly tickets purchased for the month of July will remain valid throughout August 2020. As the State of Indiana and the City of Chicago continue to make progress with their respective re-opening phases, we understand that our passengers may continue to have differing travel schedules throughout the summer.

Passengers purchasing a paper July monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through August, and passengers purchasing a digital July monthly ticket via the mobile app will see an August ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to Aug. 1.

For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works and Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their August tickets if they receive a July monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, please contact SSL through the online contact form at https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/contact.