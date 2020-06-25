US Catholic bishops: clergy sex abuse claims tripled in 2019


Posted on: June 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A new report from U.S. Roman Catholic bishops tallies 4,434 sex abuse allegations against church clergy in the audit year through last June — triple the number from the previous year



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US Catholic bishops: clergy sex abuse claims tripled in 2019


Posted on: June 25th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A new report from U.S. Roman Catholic bishops tallies 4,434 sex abuse allegations against church clergy in the audit year through last June — triple the number from the previous year



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.