Vote to extend Putin’s rule faces little protest in Russia
Russian authorities are pulling out all the stops to get people to vote on constitutional amendments that would enable President Vladimir Putin to stay in office until 2036
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Vote to extend Putin’s rule faces little protest in Russia
Russian authorities are pulling out all the stops to get people to vote on constitutional amendments that would enable President Vladimir Putin to stay in office until 2036
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.