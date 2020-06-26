Milton Glaser, designer of iconic ‘I Love NY’ logo and Bob Dylan silhouette poster, dies on 91st birthday


Posted on: June 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Milton Glaser, designer of iconic ‘I Love NY’ logo and Bob Dylan silhouette poster, dies on 91st birthday



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Milton Glaser, designer of iconic ‘I Love NY’ logo and Bob Dylan silhouette poster, dies on 91st birthday


Posted on: June 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Milton Glaser, designer of iconic ‘I Love NY’ logo and Bob Dylan silhouette poster, dies on 91st birthday



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.