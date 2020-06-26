Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion


Posted on: June 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Minneapolis City Council is taking steps that might someday do away with the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion


Posted on: June 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Minneapolis City Council is taking steps that might someday do away with the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.