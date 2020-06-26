US consumer spending jumped 8.2% in May in partial rebound from record drop, but economy is still seen as shrinking


Posted on: June 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

US consumer spending jumped 8.2% in May in partial rebound from record drop, but economy is still seen as shrinking



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

US consumer spending jumped 8.2% in May in partial rebound from record drop, but economy is still seen as shrinking


Posted on: June 26th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

US consumer spending jumped 8.2% in May in partial rebound from record drop, but economy is still seen as shrinking



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.