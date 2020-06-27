A reminder from GOODWILL

The Excel Center, a free public high school for adults, is currently accepting enrollment applications for the next term at its South Bend, Hammond and Gary locations. Applications must be received by Monday, July 13th for classes beginning July 20th. All sites are following the COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines as set forth by Governor Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education.

Those interested can apply online at: www.ExcelCenterHS.org. The application is free and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. New students are encouraged to contact The Excel Center for more information and assistance completing their application. Visitors are welcome at the South Bend, Hammond and Gary locations from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm any day they are open.