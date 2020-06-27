City of La Porte Continues To Set Standard For Living Conditions, Condemns Two Properties

The City of La Porte condemned two unsafe properties this week, according to Mayor Tom Dermody and Director of Code Enforcement Jeff Batchelor.

According to a press release, Batchelor and Code Enforcement Officer Dan Drake inspected the rental properties at 207 Grove Street and 701 Maple Avenue and identified various safety and sanitation issues at each location, including construction and electrical problems, water damage and vermin infestation. Batchelor said he and Dermody are working hard to rid the city of dangerous living conditions like the ones found at these locations.

Dermody said the city is working with Center Township Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski to find temporary housing for tenants.

The Grove Street property must be vacated within 60 days, and the Maple Avenue property must be vacated within 180 days. If all defects are remedied and the buildings passes City inspection, the units can be rented again.