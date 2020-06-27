Comment Card Invites Public Feedback On State Parks

Indiana State Parks have created a new comment card that lets users share thoughts about service, hospitality and facilities.

The Indiana State Parks team has a renewed focus on service and hospitality using an internally developed program called “Service State Park Style” that focuses on hospitality as you camp, stay at an inn or spend a day outdoors in a state park.

New printed comment cards are available in park offices, nature centers and other public buildings to share your thoughts about state park service, hospitality and facilities. The comment card is now also available for easy completion online at stateparks.IN.gov.

Anyone who completes and submits a printed or online comment card along with contact information will be entered in a drawing for a 2021 annual pass later this year.