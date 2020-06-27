Shooting reported at Breonna Taylor protest in Kentucky


Posted on: June 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators regularly gather to protest the death of Breonna Taylor



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Shooting reported at Breonna Taylor protest in Kentucky


Posted on: June 27th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators regularly gather to protest the death of Breonna Taylor



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.