The Barker Mansion Offers Free Fun for All Ages on July 4th

The Barker Mansion is hosting ‘First Floor Free’ on Saturday, July 4th. Visit from 11am-3pm on July 4th for a free self-guided tour of the first floor, access to the gardens, and a free popsicle.

The first floor of the mansion includes such rooms as the library and the dining room. Guests will also be welcome to watch a short video in the basement before their self-guided tour.

The garden and mansion tour are enjoyable for all ages, and popsicles will be available to all attendees. To access all three floors of the mansion, self-guided tour tickets can be purchased at the price of $8 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors.

Self-guided tours will follow social distancing, and visitors are required to wear masks while in the Mansion. Capacity is limited to 30 people at a time.

The Barker Mansion serves to interpret the history of the Barker legacy and its context within Michigan City Indiana, working-class history, immigration history, and Gilded Age culture. The Mansion is located at 631 Washington Street, downtown Michigan City.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Emma Woodbury at 219-873-1520 or email [email protected]