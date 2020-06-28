DaBaby pays tribute to George Floyd at BET Awards

Performing as a police officer pressed his knee on his neck, replicating the last few moments of George Floyd’s life, mutli-platinum rapper DaBaby rapped a verse from the Black Lives Matter remix of his hit song “Rockstar” at the BET Awards

