DaBaby, Roddy Ricch to help BET celebrate awards virtually
BET will celebrate its 40th year as a network, as well as it 20th awards show, on Sunday — but the event will go on virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
DaBaby, Roddy Ricch to help BET celebrate awards virtually
BET will celebrate its 40th year as a network, as well as it 20th awards show, on Sunday — but the event will go on virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.