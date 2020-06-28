Prosecutors: Woman burned home in attempt to destroy records


Posted on: June 28th, 2020

Prosecutors allege that a woman burned down her $1.6 million suburban Fort Worth mansion while trying to destroy documents from her husband’s health care clinic as authorities were investigating the couple for fraud



