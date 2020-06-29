A how-to: BET pulls off artistic, virtual, political success


Posted on: June 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

You’d think trying to produce the BET Awards during the coronavirus pandemic would be filled with restrictions, but instead, show producers took another approach



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

A how-to: BET pulls off artistic, virtual, political success


Posted on: June 29th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

You’d think trying to produce the BET Awards during the coronavirus pandemic would be filled with restrictions, but instead, show producers took another approach



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.