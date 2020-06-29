Beyoncé’s message, epic performances stand out at BET Awards

Beyoncé said voting in the upcoming election could help end a “racist and unequal system" in America while accepting the humanitarian award at the BET Awards

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Beyoncé’s message, epic performances stand out at BET Awards

Beyoncé said voting in the upcoming election could help end a “racist and unequal system" in America while accepting the humanitarian award at the BET Awards