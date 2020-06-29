BMV announces holiday hours

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) announced that the majority of BMV branches will be closed Saturday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Branches with a Monday through Friday schedule or a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule will be closed on Friday, July 3 in observance of the holiday. All satellite branches and branches with a standard Tuesday through Saturday schedule are closed July 4. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Monday, July 6. For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV